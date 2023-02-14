Groups from Ladakh to protest in Delhi demanding statehood

Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, an amalgam of trade unions, social, political and religious groups from Ladakh, are set to hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to raise demand of statehood for the Union Territory.

Ladakh became a Union Territory, along with Jammu and Kashmir, when Article 370 and 35 A were abrogated on August 5, 2019. While Jammu and Kashmir is a UT with legislature, Ladakh does not have any provision for it.

The two groups, which came together with a set of demands for Ladakh, will hold a daylong protest in the national capital on Wednesday, activist and politician Sajjad Hussain told PTI.