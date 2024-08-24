Growing demand for Supreme Court to take cognisance of ‘bulldozer injustice’

The Chattarpur district collector has come up with yet another justification for demolishing the bungalow of Haji Shehzad Ali and his brothers on Thursday, 22 August. Explaining why the construction was deemed to be illegal, he told the media that a notice had been ‘issued’ 15 days ago (not served) but the municipality had received no response. Moreover, the house was built within 200 meters of a waterbody, he added in defence of the administration, which is facing mounting public outrage.

Shehzad Ali denies having been served any notice. "We were never served any notice (the municipality is required to prove that the notice was properly served and received) and the under-construction house was not near a waterbody; it is actually in the middle of a locality and a lake is approximately 1.5 kilometres away. There is an entire locality along the lake and the house I built was on the other end of this locality.”

He reiterated his claim that the demolition was simply a knee-jerk reaction to the gherao of the police station and stone-pelting on Wednesday. “I had nothing to do with it either and was actually standing with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and yet my house was targeted," he rued. He had made frantic telephone calls to senior officials after being tipped off about the impending action, to prevent the demolition but was asked to wait.

Recalling the developments on Wednesday, when a delegation of Muslims had gone to the police station to lodge an FIR against the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet by a ‘baba’ in Maharashtra.

"Discussions were underway and police said they would first investigate the matter before registering an FIR, while the Muslim side demanded that a case be registered first for hurting religious sentiments. This created some tension between the elderly members of the community and the police and some young men got agitated and pelted stones at the police station which led to a lathi charge and dispersal of the crowd," he elaborated, reiterating that he was not involved in the vandalism.