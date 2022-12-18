Growing health inequalities post-pandemic spur infectious diseases

Measles is of particular concern because it can cause serious complications for some children, including pneumonia or brain swelling, and it is very infectious -- one person with measles typically infects 12-18 other people in an unprotected population.



The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that 95 per cent of children receive both doses of their MMR vaccine to avoid a measles outbreak.



"There is an urgent need to ensure all families have equitable, timely access to routine immunisations, regardless of their circumstances. The risk of an unprotected child catching measles is much higher if they are surrounded by other unprotected children, so we are particularly concerned about these increasing 'hotspots' where timely vaccination is below 60 per cent," said Carol Dezateux, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and Health Data Science at Queen Mary University of London.