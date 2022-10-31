Growing voices against Centre in K'taka over SSC exams only in Hindi, English issue

The candidates, who have passed Class 10 are eligible to take up the exams. The exams will be held in Belagavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi.



The candidates have been asked to submit their applications till November 30. The exams are scheduled to be held in January 2023.



Kannada Sahitya Parishat, the nodal agency for promoting the Kannada language is preparing to challenge the notification by the SSC in the court.



Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had urged the Central government to take back the notification which is against the interests of the people of Karnataka. He had urged the Centre to make provisions for giving exams in regional language.



Kumaraswamy had warned that in case the notification is not withdrawn, he will launch a protest and exhibit the might of the Kannada people.



Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar slammed the Centre for adopting prejudice against the regional languages. What should the candidates of regional languages do? There is preferential treatment to Hindi, and the Kannada language is neglected, he said.