Gruesome! Man chops off wife's hand to stop her from taking govt job

In a shocking case of jealousy or sheer inferiority complex, a man in West Bengal on Monday chopped off his wife's hand from the wrist to prevent her from joining a state government nursing job.



The husband in question is Sher Mohammod, a resident of Ketugram in East Burdwan district and the victim is his wife, Renu Khatun. What was the worst is that he went to admit his wife at a local hospital on Monday morning after his brutal attack but concealed the severed body part at his residence to make sure that the doctors are unable to reattach it.



After admitting his wife, Sher Mohammad went absconding and soon after that, his family members too went into hiding.