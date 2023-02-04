GSI team inspects J-K's Doda for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings

A team of experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday inspected a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district to ascertain the underlying factors for the development of cracks in nearly two dozen concrete buildings, an official said.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said the GSI experts visited the affected Nai Basti village in Thathri tehsil to know the reason for the cracks in 19 residential houses, a mosque and a religious school for girls.

Mahajan, who along with other senior officers including Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom met the affected families, said the GSI team will submit its report soon.