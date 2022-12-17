GST Council recommends to decriminalise certain offences

It was also clarified that goods falling in the lower rate category of 5 per cent under schedule I of notification No. 1/2017-CTR imported for petroleum operations will attract a lower rate of 5 per cent and the rate of 12 per cent shall be applicable only if the general rate is more than 12 per cent.



As a relief measure, the Council decided to regularise the intervening period starting from the date of issuance of Circular (3.08.2022) in respect of GST on 'husk of pulses including chilka and concentrates including chuni/churi, khanda' on "as is basis" on account of genuine doubts.



It also said that no GST is payable where the residential dwelling is rented to a registered person if it is rented it in his/her personal capacity for use as his/her own residence and on his own account and not on account of his business.



The GST Council could not discuss the taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to paucity of time on Saturday. No decision has been taken on the next meeting of the GST Council, said officials.