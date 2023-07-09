GST network brought under anti-money laundering law to plug tax evasion

Aiming to plug tax evasion through fake billing, Centre has brought the GST Network (GSTN) under the purview of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This will give more power to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the anti-money laundering agency, to act against tax evasion within GSTN.

The government through a gazette notification, notified the exchange of information between ED and GSTN under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) to help in such kind of investigations.