Guard your lemons, thieves steal 60kg in UP's Shahjahanpur

Anything that is valuable is a thief's delight. And with the prices of lemon skyrocketing in the market, thieves in Shahjahanpur stole 60 kilograms of lemon stored in a vegetable trader's godown.



The thieves also stole some other high-priced vegetables from the godown.



Manoj Kashyap, the vegetable trader, said the thieves took away 60 kilograms of lemon, 40 kg of onions, 38 kg of garlic and a fork from his godown.



The trader from Bahadurganj Mohalla, who has a shop in the Bajaria area, said that on Sunday morning when he reached the vegetable market, he saw that the lock of the godown was broken and the vegetables were lying scattered on the road.