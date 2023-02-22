Guj HC asks Oreva group to pay Rs 10L compensation to families of each bridge collapse victim

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel to pay a compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the 135 victims, who died in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse case on October 30.



The court had initiated suo motu proceedings in the bridge collapse case in which 135 people, including 35 children, were killed.



During a hearing on Tuesday, the Oreva group had offered to pay a compensation amount of Rs 3 lakh to each victims' families. The court was dissatisfied with the amount and stated that it will pass the direction on Wednesday.