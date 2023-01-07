Guj: Three held for chasing, harassing lions in Gir Wildlife Sanctuary; videos go viral

Offences under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act have been registered against six persons for trespassing and chasing lions, said Aradhana Sahu, the chief conservator of forests of Junagadh wildlife circle.

"Three of the accused were arrested and produced in court, as harassing lions is a non-bailable offence. The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody," the official said.



The arrests were made based on videos that went viral and came to the notice of the forest department, she said.



"We had called three of them for inquiry and detained them. They were booked under two offences, one for trespassing and another for chasing lions," Sahu said.



Chasing or participating in illegal lion shows invites action under the Wildlife Protection Act and the offence is non-bailable, she said.