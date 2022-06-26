Gujarat ATS hands over Teesta Setalvad to Ahmedabad crime branch

A day after detaining social activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) handed her over to the Ahmedabad crime branch early on Sunday in connection with a fresh case of forgery, criminal conspiracy and insulting criminal proceedings to cause injury registered against her.

Setalvad was detained from her house in Juhu area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon after an FIR was registered against her at the Ahmedabad crime branch earlier in the day based on a complaint lodged by a crime branch inspector D B Barad.

"After being brought here, Setalvad was handed over to the city crime branch on Sunday morning. She will soon be placed under arrest," a crime branch source said.

After her detention on Saturday, she had been taken to the Santacruz police station in Mumbai for informing the local police about her detention. From there, the Gujarat police squad brought her to Ahmedabad by road, where they reached in the early hours.

The action against Setalvad had come a day after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to former Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.