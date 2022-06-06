Gujarat ATS seizes heroin worth Rs 250 crore

During preliminary interrogation, it was learnt that the sailors of the boat had thrown a large cache of drugs into the sea after they saw a large boat approaching them.



The Coast Guard and the Marine Police were then told to search for these bags. The teams of Marine Police found two suspicious bags at the Shiyal Creek on the shores of Jakhau.



The bags contained about 50 kg of heroin with a market value of Rs 250 crore. The consignment was reportedly sent by Pakistani drug mafias Raheed and Shahab.