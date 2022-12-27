Gujarat BJP leader booked in extortion case

Banaskantha police have booked BJP leader and a candidate from the Danta Assembly seat, Ladhubhai Parghi and his son Rohit, in an extortion case.



Parghi was defeated by Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi in the recent Assembly elections.



On Monday evening, Bhadubhai Taraal in his criminal complaint with the Hadad police station against Parghis, alleged that they forcefully took away his Bolero jeep from his possession. He was driving his Bolero jeep with registration number GJ-08- AP - 3393 towards taluka headquarter Danta, when Ladhubhai and his son Rohit intercepted his vehicle and asked him to handover the vehicle keys.