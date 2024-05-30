Gujarat BJP Rajya Sabha MP claims he paid bribe to get fire NOC in Rajkot

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, Ram Mokariya, has claimed that he paid a bribe of Rs 70,000 to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Rajkot Municipal Corporation’s fire department.

His statement came days after 27 people were charred to death after a massive fire gutted TRP Game Zone, a Rajkot-based recreation centre, which was allegedly being operated without a fire NOC.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mokariya shared his "personal experience to highlight widespread corruption” in Rajkot. The BJP leader also clarified that he gave the bribe to deputy fire officer B.J. Theba nearly five years ago when he was just a businessman and had not been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Mokariya is the founder-chairman of a well-known courier company and was elected to the upper house of Parliament from Gujarat in 2021. “I gave Rs 70,000 nearly five years ago to Theba to get a fire NOC for a project. I have learned he is now being questioned by police for his alleged role in the game zone fire. I just wanted to highlight that corruption is widespread and I have made representations about it in the past too,” Mokariya told reporters.