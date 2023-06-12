Gujarat braces for extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy'

A storm surge of 2-3 meters above the astronomical tide could potentially inundate the low-lying areas of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, and Morbi districts during the time of landfall. This surge, combined with the anticipated rainfall, poses a severe flood risk.



The cyclone also threatens significant damage, including the destruction of thatched and kutcha houses, uprooting of power and communication poles, widespread damage to crops and orchards, and visibility being severely affected due to salt spray.



With the storm's impending arrival, all fishing operations in the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea are suspended until June 15. The IMD has advised those out at sea to return to the coast and encouraged judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities. Ports along the west coast of India, naval base operations, and the general public in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions. Tourism activities may be restricted over these areas.

