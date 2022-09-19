Gujarat cattle-rearers hold 'mahapanchayat' to seek scrapping of bill on stray cattle

However, the Maldhari community members now want the government to permanently scrap the bill during the state Assembly session beginning from September 21.



"Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil had said the government will cancel the bill. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had said the bill was put on hold. A minister had said they will modify sections of the bill. Thus, there still exists ambiguity as to what exactly the government intends to do," Nagjibhai Desai said.



"We want the government to permanently cancel this bill by withdrawing it during the upcoming Assembly session because the provisions of the bill are against the Maldhari community," he said.