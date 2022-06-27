Gujarat college principal asks students to become BJP 'page pramukhs'; angry Congress lashes out

"Every student should bring their passport size photo tomorrow to register as a page pramukh in the BJP party. Only students living within the limits of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation can become members. In order to join the membership drive in the BJP party, every student needs to come to college tomorrow with a mobile phone," her order stated.



College Trustee Dhiren Vaishnav said the order came to his notice on Sunday night, after which he immediately discussed it with fellow trustees and contacted Gohil.



"All institutes of Bhavnagar Stree Kelavani Mandal Trust focus on developmental and educational activities and do not associate themselves with any political programme. The in charge principal accepted her mistake and has told us she had no personal interest in getting students enrolled as BJP members," Vaishnav said.



"There was no external or internal pressure on her to resign. But she requested the Trust to free her from her responsibilities and has resigned," he added.