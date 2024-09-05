Gujarat Congress chief calls floods in Kutch “man-made disaster”

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday, 4 September blamed the BJP government in the state for the waterlogging in several parts of Kutch district, and demanded generous compensation for property and crop damage.

Gohil held a press conference in Bhuj city, headquarters of Kutch district, after visiting rain-affected areas.

Corruption and inaction of the local administration were responsible for the devastation in Kutch, he said.

"There is garbage everywhere, and carelessness in waste disposal led to waterlogging. This is a man-made disaster. Azad Chowk in the city was flooded up to 10 feet, as a result small traders suffered huge losses. There has been a huge damage in the timber market too. It could have been prevented if the municipality had cleaned the canal," the Congress leader claimed.

There was a possibility of outbreak of diseases in the town, he warned.

The Rajya Sabha MP also alleged that the natural flow of water was blocked because of illegal construction of roads to facilitate the installation of windmills in the region.