Gujarat: Congress stages walkout over police 'atrocities' on its female workers

Former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amit Chavda told the House that on International Women's Day on Tuesday, the party's female workers were demonstrating at the Satyagrah Chhavni in Gandhinagar after obtaining police permission.



However, they were physically assaulted by male police officers under direct orders from the state government, Chavda alleged.



Many of them were beaten up besides being illegally detained by the male officers, he alleged.



"On learning about the incident, when our leaders requested the police officers to release them, they too were detained. This is shameful," Chavda said in the House.



Replying to this, Sanghvi claimed that no such incident took place and that he was ready to share video evidence with the House.