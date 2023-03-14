Gujarat Congress takes out foot march demanding JPC probe into alleged 'Adani scam'

The Opposition Congress in Gujarat on Monday took out a foot march here to press for its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the alleged "Adani scam" and to "expose" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the issue.

Congress leaders took part in the foot march (padyatra) as part of the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo" campaign of the party and claimed the country is concerned about policies being pursued by the BJP, but the government is busy helping industrialist Gautam Adani.

"There is widespread poverty, high unemployment, economic inequality,...and instead of giving relief to people, they are being made to suffer due to rising prices of essential commodities like flour and oil," Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor told mediapersons.