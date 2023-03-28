Gujarat: Conman' Kiran Patel's wife held in cheating case

The wife of alleged conman Kiran Patel, who was held in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a top official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), was arrested on Tuesday for trying to usurp a senior citizen's bungalow, officials said.



Malini Patel was on the run ever since a first information report (FIR) in this regard was registered against the couple on March 22, weeks after her husband was held in J&K.



She was arrested from a relative's house in Jambusar town of Bharuch district and brought here, said a release by the Ahmedabad city crime branch.



While Malini was arrested in 2017 in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy registered against her at Naroda police station of the city, Kiran also faces at least four such cases in Gujarat and was also arrested in the past, said the release.