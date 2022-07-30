Gujarat court denies bail to Setalvad, Sreekumar accused of 'fabricating documents' in 2002 riots cases

A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday denied bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar, arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in 2002 riots cases.

Additional principal judge D D Thakkar said that both the orders are rejected.

Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested by the city crime branch around a month back on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).