Gujarat: Dalit man thrashed for wearing good clothes, sunglasses; seven booked

A Dalit man was allegedly beaten up by a group of persons from an upper caste community at a village in Banaskantha district of Gujarat as the accused were upset with him for wearing good clothes and sunglasses, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Mota village in Palanpur taluka on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the victim and his mother, who was also attacked by them, were undergoing treatment at a hospital at present.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against seven persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim, Jigar Shekhalia, who accused them of beating him and his mother as they were displeased with him for getting dressed up and wearing goggles.