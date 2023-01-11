Gujarat father-son, earlier accused of 'Love Jihad', now held in dowry case

In June 2021, the victim had first time lodged complaint against her husband, when she had reportedly alleged that Samir befriended with her while identifying himself as a Christian, during relationship, Samir had took photos of their intimate relations, which were used to blackmail and rape her. "Post marriage, she was forced to convert to Islam and wear burqa."



In 2022, Samir moved a quashing petition, which was not opposed by the victim; on contrary, she agreed for quashing the FIR stating that both families have compromised out of the court. She even had stated before the Gujarat High Court that she never made allegations of 'Love Jihad' against her husband, arguing that the allegations were brought in FIR by the police. Follwoing which, the court quashed the FIR against Samir.