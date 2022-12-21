Gujarat: FIR against 4 panchayat officials for diverting Rs 3.3 cr from MGNREGA fund

An FIR has been registered against four panchayat officials in Gujarat's Amreli district for allegedly diverting Rs 3.30 crore meant for beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, police said on Wednesday.



The accused conspired to divert the money between financial years 2015 and 2019, as per the FIR lodged on Tuesday at Jafrabad police station on the basis of a complaint by an officer of the Jafrabad taluka panchayat office, which looks after the MGNREGA scheme.



The scheme guarantees 100 days of employment to the beneficiaries in rural areas.