Gujarat fire tragedy: Children among 17 killed in Rajkot game zone

At least 17 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city.

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone for more than four hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4:30 pm, officials said.

According to officials, the structure collapsed due to the huge fire.

Several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted.

"The Fire control room received a call at around 4:30 pm regarding the blaze at the game zone. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared. So far we have received a figure of 16 deaths," said Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi.