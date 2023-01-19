Gujarat govt issues show-cause notice to Morbi Nagar Palika, asks why it shouldn't be superseded

The Urban Development Department in Gujarat has issued a show-cause notice to Morbi Nagar Palika asking for an explanation as to why it should not be superseded.



The show cause notice was issued on Wednesday as a follow up action by the state, which has stated before the Gujarat High Court that it will supersede the Nagar Palika for dereliction of duty in approving the repair work of Morbi suspension bridge and allowing it to open for public.



On October 30 evening, the suspension bridge over the Machchu river, which was repaired by the Oreva group had collapsed claiming 135 lives.