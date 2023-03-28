Gujarat govt paid Rs 16,900 cr in two years to Adani, Tata firms to buy electricity

The Gujarat government has paid Rs 16,900 crore to Adani Power and Tata Power for purchasing electricity during the last two years, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

As per the data tabled by Energy Minister Kanubhai Desai during Question Hour, the state government paid Rs 8,160 crore to Adani Power Mundra Ltd while Rs 8,784 was paid to Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, in 2021 and 2022.

While responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs about the purchase of electricity from these private players, Desai said the state government paid Rs 2,760 crore to Adani Power in 2021 to buy 5,589 million units while Rs 5,400 crore was paid to the firm in 2022 for nearly 6,000 million units.