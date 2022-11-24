Gujarat HC holds Morbi civic body officer responsible for bridge collapse

During the hearing, the court opined, "We are not satisfied with the compensation amount paid to the families of the deceased, a family should get at least Rs 10 lakh compensation."



The court was annoyed to see castes mentioned against the names of some of the deceased. On court inquiry, Advocate General replied that if there is any other scheme or programme under which the family is entitled to benefit, it is worth identifying the same.



The Chief Justice has also asked for government files related to the matter and details on when the SIT report was submitted before the lower court.