Gujarat: Hotels, eateries fined over paneer violations; 615 kg food destroyed
Substitute products must be labelled “paneer analogue”, not paneer, FDCA states
Authorities in Gujarat have fined 17 food establishments a total of Rs 1.40 lakh and destroyed around 615 kg of substandard food during a statewide enforcement drive, officials said on Sunday.
The action is part of an ongoing crackdown to ensure food safety and transparency in the use of paneer and analogue paneer across hotels, restaurants, dhabas and street food outlets. The Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had on 4 April directed all food business operators to clearly disclose whether they use milk paneer or analogue paneer made from vegetable fat, starch or other substitutes.
The FDCA stated that products made using substitutes must not be labelled as “paneer” and should instead be clearly described as “paneer analogue” or “analogue”. It warned that misleading consumers or providing incorrect information would invite strict legal action.
During Saturday’s drive, authorities inspected 347 establishments across the state. Several hotels and eateries in Ahmedabad were fined for non-compliance, while municipal bodies in Surat and Rajkot imposed penalties of Rs 52,300 and Rs 3,600 respectively.
The crackdown follows earlier enforcement under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Between 1 January and 31 March, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation collected 2,049 food samples, of which 74 were found substandard. Action has been initiated against the concerned food business operators under the law.
The samples covered a wide range of items, including paneer, milk, milk products, beverages, bakery items, sweets, spices, edible oil and grains. During the same period, 4,294 food establishments were inspected, 1,411 notices issued and over Rs 22.42 lakh recovered as administrative charges. Authorities also destroyed 3,081 kg of unsafe food.
Paneer quality has been a key focus. Of 85 paneer samples collected in the first three months of 2026, 25 were found substandard, mainly due to inadequate fat content or the use of analogue substitutes. Penalties exceeding Rs 3 lakh were imposed, and action was initiated against 12 establishments.
More than 15,000 food business operators have also been directed via email to clearly indicate whether they use milk paneer or analogue paneer, with officials warning that non-compliance will attract legal action.
Authorities said the ongoing measures underline their commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring food safety standards across Gujarat.
With IANS inputs
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