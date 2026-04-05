Gujarat: Hotels, eateries fined over paneer violations; 615 kg food destroyed

Authorities in Gujarat have fined 17 food establishments a total of Rs 1.40 lakh and destroyed around 615 kg of substandard food during a statewide enforcement drive, officials said on Sunday.

The action is part of an ongoing crackdown to ensure food safety and transparency in the use of paneer and analogue paneer across hotels, restaurants, dhabas and street food outlets. The Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had on 4 April directed all food business operators to clearly disclose whether they use milk paneer or analogue paneer made from vegetable fat, starch or other substitutes.

The FDCA stated that products made using substitutes must not be labelled as “paneer” and should instead be clearly described as “paneer analogue” or “analogue”. It warned that misleading consumers or providing incorrect information would invite strict legal action.

During Saturday’s drive, authorities inspected 347 establishments across the state. Several hotels and eateries in Ahmedabad were fined for non-compliance, while municipal bodies in Surat and Rajkot imposed penalties of Rs 52,300 and Rs 3,600 respectively.