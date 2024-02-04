Gujarat man served notice for rooftop temple with Modi, Yogi statues

The Bharuch Urban Area Authority (BAUDA) in Gujarat has initiated a legal action against resident Mohanlal Gupta for constructing an unapproved temple-like structure atop his residential building in the Gadkhol village in Ankleshwar which feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The contentious structure, featuring life-sized statues of PM Modi and CM Yogi as temple guardians, has sparked legal scrutiny and public debate.

Gupta, known locally for his scrap trading business, has transformed the terrace of his two-storey dwelling into a shrine, complete with statues of deities Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, alongside the political figures.