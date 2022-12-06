Gujarat Police arrested Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan claims TMC; no info says cop

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".



In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.



Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.