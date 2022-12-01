Gujarat polls phase-1: Voting underway for 89 seats

From the Congress, former leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani, former GPCC president Arjun Modhvadia, party's three working presidents -- Lalit Kagathra, Ambrish Der and Rutvik Makwana -- are contesting the polls.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the people in Gujarat to vote enthusiastically. He tweeted: "Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers."



Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made an appeal to the voters: "In the last two decades, Gujarat has become synonymous with development and peace, which every Indian is proud of. But this was possible because of the strong government elected by the people of Gujarat.



"I appeal to the voters of the first phase to vote with unprecedented enthusiasm and numbers to continue this development journey."