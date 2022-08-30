Gujarat riots: SC disposes of pleas seeking proper probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrapped up its proceedings in connection with 2002 Gujarat riot cases, as it disposed of ten petitions, including a plea filed by the National Human Rights Commission, seeking proper investigation in the cases of violence during the riots.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit and comprising Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and J.B. Pardiwala disposed of the cases as infructuous. It observed that the court had constituted an SIT to conduct the investigation and prosecution of nine cases connected with riots and the trial in eight out of those cases are complete, and the final arguments going in the trial court in one case.