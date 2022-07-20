Gujarat school children given jobs under MGNREGA, govt cracks down on local officials

"I have learned from other villages about three job cards issued in the name of school going children, a boy studying in class 10 and two girl students studying in class 9, and their bank accounts were opened with Bank of Baroda's Tanakhla village branch. At the most they were paid for a 25 to 26 days job."



After withdrawing the money, Lalji had even bought school stationery for children from the payment, and there is a possibility that children's parents might be involved in it, he alleged.