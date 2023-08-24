Gujarat toxic gas leakage: 10 more factory workers hospitalised, taking total to 28

With ten more people being rushed to hospital, the number of workers hospitalised after the gas leakage incident at a chemical factory near Jambusar in Gujarat's Bharuch district on August 23, rose to 28 on Thursday, police said.

The affected complained of severe respiratory distress after inhaling bromine gas, which leaked due to a fire outbreak in a storage tank at the PI Industries facility situated in Sarod village of the district, on Wednesday.

Bharuch Resident Additional Collector N.R. Dhandhal provided insights into the incident, revealing the critical circumstances surrounding the gas leak.

According to sub-inspector Vaishali Ahir from the Vedach police station, the factory premises housed approximately 2,000 workers at the time of the incident around 1 p.m on August 23.