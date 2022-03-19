Gujarat: Wildfire breaks out near sanctuary for lions in Amreli; hundreds battle blaze, no casualties

The fire broke out in the bushes and tall grass on a hillock in the revenue area near the Mitiyala wildlife sanctuary, which is a protected area for Asiatic lions, and soon spread across 250 acres, the official said.



Some of the patches were still burning and efforts were underway to douse the flames, he said.



The fire on a majority of the area was brought under control before it could spread to the protected area and affect lions and other wildlife, Amreli collector Gaurang Makwana said.



"The fire has mostly been brought under control with the help of around 300 forest personnel and 10 fire tenders with 40 firefighters. Some of the patches where the fire tenders could not reach are still burning, and efforts are underway to control it," the official said.



"Mitiyala forest range, which is located nearby, remains protected from the fire. We did not let the fire reach a rivulet that divides the two areas," he said.