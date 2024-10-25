Gulmarg terror attack: Two soldiers succumb to injuries, toll rises to four

Two soldiers who were critically wounded in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll in the ambush to four on 25 October.

Two army porters died on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured.

Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six kilometres from tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

They had said the terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range.

Confirming the deaths of the two porters, the officials had said the condition of two of the injured soldiers was critical.

They had said the soldiers in the vehicle opened retaliatory fire when they came under attack.

The area is completely dominated by the army and there were reports recently that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, they said.

The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.