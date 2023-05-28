Gun battles in several Manipur districts, curfew timings reduced

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to visit Manipur for three days on Monday to take stock of the situation and resolve the ethnic crisis. He is likely to meet with representatives of all communities, including Meitei and Kuki communities and urge them to maintain peace and harmony.



Eastern Command Army chief Lt. Gen. R.P. Kalita visited Manipur's several sensitive and mixed-populated districts from May 22-24 to assess and review the ground security situation.



Amid the sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur government on Saturday extended the suspension of Internet services till May 31 to prevent the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic-violence hit state.