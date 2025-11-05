Gunfight erupts between security forces and terrorists in Jammu’s Kishtwar district
Security forces are battling two to three terrorists, with one jawan reportedly sustaining minor injuries
A gun battle broke out early on Wednesday between security forces and a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials confirmed.
According to a statement from the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, the exchange of fire began during an intelligence-based operation jointly launched with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru area.
“In an intelligence-based operation, launched in coordination with the J&K Police early this morning, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. The operation is in progress,” the Corps posted on X.
Initial reports suggest that security personnel are engaged with two to three terrorists. One jawan is believed to have sustained minor injuries during the encounter.
Security forces have intensified operations across Kishtwar in recent months to track the movement of terrorists believed to be hiding in the region’s dense forests and mountainous terrain. The district, which borders Doda and Udhampur, has witnessed a spate of encounters over the past seven months.
On 21 September, forces exchanged fire with militants in the Chhatru area, while a week earlier, on 13 September, two army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two others injured in Naidgram, also in Chhatru.
Earlier clashes were reported on 11 August and 2 July in the Dul and Chhatru belts, though the terrorists managed to flee. On 22 May, a soldier and two militants were killed in Singapore village, while three terrorists were neutralised in Kishtwar on 12 April in a separate operation.
Officials said Wednesday’s encounter is part of the ongoing counter-terrorism drive aimed at flushing out Pakistan-based militants suspected to be operating from remote hideouts in the upper reaches of the district.
