Gunfight erupts between security forces and terrorists in Jammu’s Kishtwar district

A gun battle broke out early on Wednesday between security forces and a group of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials confirmed.

According to a statement from the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, the exchange of fire began during an intelligence-based operation jointly launched with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Chhatru area.

“In an intelligence-based operation, launched in coordination with the J&K Police early this morning, alert troops of the White Knight Corps established contact with terrorists in the general area of Chhatru. The operation is in progress,” the Corps posted on X.

Initial reports suggest that security personnel are engaged with two to three terrorists. One jawan is believed to have sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

Security forces have intensified operations across Kishtwar in recent months to track the movement of terrorists believed to be hiding in the region’s dense forests and mountainous terrain. The district, which borders Doda and Udhampur, has witnessed a spate of encounters over the past seven months.