Gurugram: 93 cattle die of Lumpy Skin Disease, 890 infections found

Gahlawat appealed to owners to isolate cattle showing symptoms of the lumpy virus, which may include high fever, reduced milk production, skin nodules, loss of appetite, increased nasal discharge and watery eyes, among others.



"In Gurugram, the number of cases is low and manageable. We have responded promptly and taken all the necessary steps to curb the spread of the disease," she said.



Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.