Gurugram, Bathinda see season’s coldest night at 0.6 degrees Celsius
Meteorological officials say cold wave conditions are likely to persist in the region over the coming days
Severe cold conditions continued to grip parts of north India, with Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab recording the lowest temperatures of the season so far, the meteorological department said on Monday.
Both cities registered a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, making it the coldest night of the season for Gurugram and Bathinda.
Several areas across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have been experiencing intense cold over the past few days, accompanied by dense fog in many places that has significantly reduced visibility.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Faridkot at 1.8 degrees, Gurdaspur at 2 degrees, Ludhiana at 4.2 degrees, Patiala at 4.3 degrees and Mansa at 4.4 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh registered a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Narnaul was the second-coldest location after Gurugram, recording a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius. Other cities reported similarly low temperatures, with Bhiwani at 1.5 degrees, Hisar at 2.6 degrees, Rohtak at 3.2 degrees, Karnal at 3.5 degrees and Ambala at 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Meteorological officials said cold wave conditions are likely to persist in the region over the coming days.
With PTI inputs
