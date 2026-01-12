Gurugram, Bathinda see season’s coldest night at 0.6 degrees Celsius

Severe cold conditions continued to grip parts of north India, with Gurugram in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab recording the lowest temperatures of the season so far, the meteorological department said on Monday.

Both cities registered a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, making it the coldest night of the season for Gurugram and Bathinda.

Several areas across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh have been experiencing intense cold over the past few days, accompanied by dense fog in many places that has significantly reduced visibility.