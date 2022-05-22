Gurugram housing society management fined Rs 4L over dog bite incident

During the course of the hearing, the petitioner said as per the rental agreement, he paid Rs three lakh as rent and Rs one lakh as maintenance charges monthly.



"It was in February 2020 that my daughter Shivi took a lift to go to the 22nd floor to meet her uncle. On the 10th floor, a servant of Rakesh Kapoor, one of the accused, entered the lift with a dog," the plea said.



"It jumped on my daughter and bit her and left her traumatised. The servant left my child there and went away with the pet. She somehow managed to reach her uncle's flat from where we took her to the hospital. She could not attend school for two weeks, was confined to home and traumatised for life," the plea added.