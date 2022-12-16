Gurugram: Illegal colonies on agricultural land under DTCP lens

Individual houses and commercial shops which have been built illegally in such areas have also been identified.



Following this, a show cause notice was issued to the owners seeking explanation on whose permission they had constructed the colonies.



"It is illegal to develop a colony without prior permission and a licence from the authority concerned as it hampers the development plan of the particular locations. Any unauthorised colony will not be tolerated. After a legal process, the demolition drive will be conducted here" said Amit Madholia, DTP (enforcement).