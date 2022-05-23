Gurugram issues Work-From-Home advisory to pvt institutions, offices amid rain

In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain with thunderstorms in Chandigarh on Monday, the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.



"This will also help the civic agencies to take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously," read the orders.



Meanwhile, several pictures and videos were uploaded on Twitter early on Monday, that showed the strong impact of winds and lightning.



A number of trees were uprooted in Sushant Lok, Gurugram-Faridabad Road, Sector-18 Road, Golf Course Road and Sector-44 road.