Gurugram: Minor accuses father, brother of sexual assault

A 17-year-old girl has accused her father and brother of sexually assaulting her, police said on Tuesday, adding that a case has been registered.



The incident which took place in the Kherki Daula police station area came to light after the victim, a class 11 student, informed her school principal and teachers that not only was she sexually assaulted, but the accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone, the police said.