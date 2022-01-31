Gurugram Namaz issue: SC agrees to hear contempt plea against govt officials

The plea added that these hooligans portray themselves falsely in the name of religion and seek to create an atmosphere of hatred and prejudice against a community in the city.



The petition has sought action against senior IAS and IPS officers of the state government. The plea sought contempt action claiming that the Haryana government authorities have failed to comply with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in Tehseen S. Poonawalla case.



In 2018, the top court had issued a slew of directions in 2018 against hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching.