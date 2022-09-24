Gurugram: Underpasses, subways closed for NMT amid heavy downpour

"Commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway from Delhi-Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to reach their destination.



Similarly, inner-city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and the SPR route. This way is free from water logging and they will be able to avoid the slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow on the Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow, read the advisory.



However, the district administration and GMDA claimed that the rainwater has been flushed out from several locations but the traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway and inner roads of the city was severely hit due to rain.