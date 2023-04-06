Gyanvapi case: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves SC on continued sealing of area in mosque amid Ramzan

It had also directed the Hindu parties to file their replies within three weeks to the appeal by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee challenging the Allahabad High Court order on appointment of a survey commissioner.



On May 17 last year, the top court had passed an interim order directing the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the structure claimed to be a 'Shivling' was found during a video survey ordered by the court of the civil judge (senior division) in Varanasi.



The mosque committee, however, maintained the structure was part of the water fountain mechanism at the 'wazukhana', the reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before offering namaz.



The apex court had transferred the case to the district judge on May 20 last, pointing at the "complexities" and the "sensitivity" of the issue and saying that a more senior judicial officer should handle it.